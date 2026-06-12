RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $51.63 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,755 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 92,149 shares of the software giant's stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the software giant's stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Marest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stirlingshire Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $410.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total transaction of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,201.60. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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