Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,633 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,982 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.11.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $346.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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