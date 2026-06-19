Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,719 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TrustBank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $392.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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