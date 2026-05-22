Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,570 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company's stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,571,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company's stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.56.

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Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $446.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $503.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.88 and a 200-day moving average of $429.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.Trane Technologies's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,978,950.12. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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