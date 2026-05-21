Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,499 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $60,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,319,354,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,089 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $414,038,000 after buying an additional 1,418,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,519,013 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $697,680,000 after buying an additional 891,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $171.19 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here