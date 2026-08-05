Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 18,562 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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