Rathbones Group PLC Has $180.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $180,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evansbrook LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. DV Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $256.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.39.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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