Rathbones Group PLC Has $68.28 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $559.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.36 and a 200-day moving average of $589.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $518.55 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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