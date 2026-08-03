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Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Danaher logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Rathbones Group reduced its Danaher stake by 4.6% in the first quarter, selling 12,212 shares and retaining 253,287 shares worth approximately $48.0 million. Institutional investors collectively own 79.05% of Danaher.
  • Despite several analysts lowering price targets, Danaher maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from analysts, with an average price target of $228.91 versus a recent share price of $195.25.
  • Danaher exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.94 in adjusted earnings per share and $6.26 billion in revenue, while revenue increased 5.5% year over year. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, yielding approximately 0.8% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $48,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $195.25 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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