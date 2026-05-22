Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE ABBV opened at $214.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.25 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $379.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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