Rathbones Group PLC Sells 40,995 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,995 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $7,303,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here