Rational Advisors Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Rational Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $969.94 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $998.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $458.65 and a one year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Article Title

GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Article Title

Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Article Title

Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Negative Sentiment: A Massachusetts judge upheld an injunction requiring GE Vernova to keep working on the Vineyard Wind project, leaving the company tied to a disputed offshore wind contract and limiting its ability to exit the project early. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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