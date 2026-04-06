Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.91.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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