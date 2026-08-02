Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s monthly dividend remains a key attraction. The company declared a $0.27-per-share cash dividend payable Aug. 14, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and supporting the view that a $15,000 investment can generate recurring annual income. Realty Income Corp's Dividend Analysis

Realty Income’s monthly dividend remains a key attraction. The company declared a $0.27-per-share cash dividend payable Aug. 14, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and supporting the view that a $15,000 investment can generate recurring annual income. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains cautiously constructive. Realty Income is viewed favorably versus Simon Property Group because of its steadier cash flow, broad tenant diversification, monthly dividend and lower forward valuation. Realty Income vs. Simon Property

Analyst commentary remains cautiously constructive. Realty Income is viewed favorably versus Simon Property Group because of its steadier cash flow, broad tenant diversification, monthly dividend and lower forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focusing on estimates for second-quarter operating metrics, not just revenue and earnings. The projections could increase volatility around the Aug. 5 report, particularly if occupancy, same-store performance or funds from operations differ from expectations. Q2 Earnings Key-Metric Projections

Wall Street is focusing on estimates for second-quarter operating metrics, not just revenue and earnings. The projections could increase volatility around the Aug. 5 report, particularly if occupancy, same-store performance or funds from operations differ from expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautiously optimistic despite Realty Income’s year-to-date outperformance, suggesting upside expectations are tempered rather than strongly bullish. The upcoming earnings release is therefore the primary near-term catalyst. Realty Income Stock Analyst Estimates and Ratings

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic despite Realty Income’s year-to-date outperformance, suggesting upside expectations are tempered rather than strongly bullish. The upcoming earnings release is therefore the primary near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined during the latest completed session even as the broader market improved, indicating relative weakness and possible profit-taking ahead of earnings. The July 31 ex-dividend date may also create technical pressure as the share price adjusts for the $0.27 distribution. Realty Income Stock Declines While Market Improves

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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