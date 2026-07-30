Realty Income Corporation $O Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Realty Income worth $92,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,599,676,000 after buying an additional 531,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $796,457,000 after buying an additional 154,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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