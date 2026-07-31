Realty Income Corporation $O Stock Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,514,119 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Realty Income worth $255,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Huntington started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.8%

O opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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