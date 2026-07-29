Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $81.49 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 944,971 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 4.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $81,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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