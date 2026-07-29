Regal Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 230,300 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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