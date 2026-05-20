Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,735 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,916 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.38% of Regal Rexnord worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the company's stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RRX

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $215,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,681,681. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.9%

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $236.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Further Reading

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