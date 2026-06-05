Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 4,031 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,031 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Up 0.9%

Adobe stock opened at $258.42 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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