Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $676.69 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $640.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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