Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $676.69 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $640.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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