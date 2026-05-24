Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Reliance were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

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Reliance Trading Up 0.7%

RS opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $331.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.74. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $381.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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