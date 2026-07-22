Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,385 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citic Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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