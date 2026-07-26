Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 243,600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,488 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $98,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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