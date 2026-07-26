Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $118.43 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,577 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 297,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $118,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DELL opened at $436.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $390.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

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