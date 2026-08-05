Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Lightbridge Corporation $LTBR

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,900 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.86% of Lightbridge worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215,937 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,416 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,667 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 102,656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LTBR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lightbridge from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Lightbridge Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of LTBR opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.14. Lightbridge Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company's core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

Further Reading

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