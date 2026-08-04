Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5%

FCN opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 6.44%.The company had revenue of $993.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,987.28. This represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCN. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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