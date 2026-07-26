Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 162,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,642 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 162,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Illumina worth $119,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4%

ILMN opened at $194.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $199.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here