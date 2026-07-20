Repligen Corporation $RGEN Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,523 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 30,652 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Repligen worth $33,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 56.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Repligen by 844.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,772 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,841 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

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Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $147.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Repligen's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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