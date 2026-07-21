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Resolute Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.8% in the first quarter, selling 10,569 shares and leaving it with 40,329 shares valued at about $23.3 million. QQQ remains its third-largest holding and makes up roughly 9.6% of its portfolio.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted positions in QQQ, with some increasing holdings and others initiating new stakes. Overall, institutions own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • The article notes a mixed backdrop for QQQ: bullish commentary points to improving market momentum and AI spending, while bearish concerns center on stretched tech valuations, recession risks, and potential market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,329 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $696.06 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $720.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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