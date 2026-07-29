Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases 34,925 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,660 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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