Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,802 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,486 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,286,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $194,907,000 after acquiring an additional 648,870 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $803,686,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. 3,381,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,287. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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