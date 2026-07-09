Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,593 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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