Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.93 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,468 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.42.

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Salesforce Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $166.60 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $275.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Air Force is using its Missionforce National Security platform to manage a $13.5 billion vehicle fleet, a high-profile government contract that highlights demand for its software in mission-critical operations. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Air Force is using its Missionforce National Security platform to manage a $13.5 billion vehicle fleet, a high-profile government contract that highlights demand for its software in mission-critical operations. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy from Neutral and set a $228 price target, arguing the AI bear case looks overdone and suggesting meaningful upside if the market re-rates the shares. Article Title

Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy from Neutral and set a $228 price target, arguing the AI bear case looks overdone and suggesting meaningful upside if the market re-rates the shares. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to accelerate adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its push into AI-led growth and enterprise automation. Article Title

Salesforce also announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to accelerate adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its push into AI-led growth and enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: New commentary around Slackbot pulling CRM data, generating charts, and sending DocuSign agreements from chat messages points to deeper product integration across Salesforce’s ecosystem, which could improve stickiness and sales productivity. Article Title

New commentary around Slackbot pulling CRM data, generating charts, and sending DocuSign agreements from chat messages points to deeper product integration across Salesforce’s ecosystem, which could improve stickiness and sales productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Salesforce remains a favored “beaten-down” software name with analyst support and potential upside, but they did not add materially new financial details beyond reinforcing the existing bullish narrative. Article Title

Several articles reiterated that Salesforce remains a favored “beaten-down” software name with analyst support and potential upside, but they did not add materially new financial details beyond reinforcing the existing bullish narrative. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive news flow, investors are still focused on Salesforce’s heavy AI spending and margin pressure, which has kept the stock near recent lows and capped enthusiasm. Article Title

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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