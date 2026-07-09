Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $58.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $58,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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