Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.27.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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