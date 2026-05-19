Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,330 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,330 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $127,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,657 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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