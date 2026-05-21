Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $10.53 Million Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Insmed logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insmed by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Insmed from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,483.58. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,494 shares of company stock worth $23,846,784. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Insmed Right Now?

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines