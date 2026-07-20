Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,584 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $333.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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