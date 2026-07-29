Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,853 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.17.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and raised guidance support investor confidence. Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives provide multiple expansion paths. Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Abbott Rides Key Diabetes, Oncology and Heart Care Innovation Trends

Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: New colorectal cancer screening rights strengthen Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen CRC Test

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but see limited valuation upside. UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. UBS Abbott Price Target Update

UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and litigation concerns remain overhangs. Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors continue to monitor legal risks and whether projected growth will justify Abbott’s premium earnings multiple. Abbott Fell as Guidance and Litigation Concerns Overshadowed Growth

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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