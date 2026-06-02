Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $18,634,000. Broadcom accounts for 5.0% of Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,858,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

AVGO opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.11 and a 52 week high of $466.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.07.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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