Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $7,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5%

AbbVie stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

