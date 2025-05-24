Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.68. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here