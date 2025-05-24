Revisor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.52.

PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

