Revisor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $274.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $271.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

