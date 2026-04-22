Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,873 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 70,726 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 84,772 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

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Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $266.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day moving average of $264.34. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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