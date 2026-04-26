Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 6,966 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Article Title

AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Article Title

Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Article Title

AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Article Title

Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Article Title

Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Article Title

The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the CRL is tied to manufacturing concerns; while AbbVie noted no additional clinical studies were requested, regulatory manufacturing issues create uncertainty on timing and cost to obtain approval — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Article Title

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $351.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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