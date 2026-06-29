Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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