Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Invests $260,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,562 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $91.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

